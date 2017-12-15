Jonathan Weaver set for Telford Tigers return

Weaver has been suffering with concussion since September, but has finally gone through the protocols required on returning from the head injury, and is delighted to be back on the ice.

"I’m excited to be allowed back, it’s been frustrating sitting on the side-lines, but you can’t be too careful with a concussion.” He told the Telford Tigers website.

The 40-year-old will be available for the clash with Nottingham Lions in the annual 'Teddy Toss' game, in which fans celebrate the opening Tigers goal by throwing teddies onto the ice - which are then donated to hospitals.

Tom Watkins, head coach at Telford also hailed the return of the veteran.

"Jon has been skating for the last couple of weeks in training as part of the return from concussion protocols." he said.

"We are really excited to have him back to bolster or D and special teams.

"Jon is a fantastic player and a great role model for our younger players."