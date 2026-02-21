Joe Dicken seizes first Potteries win before heading to Yorkshire showdown

He scored his first win in the latest Potteries Panel campaign on Thursday night at Biddulph as he beat group two rival Lee Brown 23-18, making the most of four of the five powerplay ends worth double chalks.

And today, rather than play in the Bandit Bowls one-dayer at Childs Ercall, Dicken was heading to Yorkshire for the winter sweep at Spen Victoria, drawn against Danny Fountain in a field that features big names like Chris Mordue and Ash Tattersley.

Sir John Bayley bowler Joe Dicken (right)

Tomorrow’s BB winter series is at Chirk AAA and, on Monday, Wellington club Bowring have their AGM (7.30pm) ahead of a season when they plan to field a good number of new teams.

It’s also not all plain sailing for promoters of open bowls competitions at Shropshire clubs this year.

The county is awash with competitions, and Jack Hazedline, the man behind the £4,000 Adderley Open, is concerned about an event that is on the reserve list for the Champion of Champions.

“Struggling for entries at present - hoping it improves soon or may be forced into making a decision,” he warned of the comp with its 128 places in qualifiers on Saturday nights and finals on May 9.

But there’s better news from the new one-day Hanmer Open on Monday, August 31, Matt Beeston reporting: “The comp is filling up fast and I’m finalising sponsorship so prize money will increase.”

The wraps are also off an Open 32 at Whitchurch League club Shavington on Saturday, April 4 (10am start), entries costing £15 to play for a £200 first prize, contact Adam Bloor on 07467-537891.

Meanwhile, clubs in Shropshire’s longest running veterans bowls league face a waiting game before plans are finalised for the 2026 season.

The AGM of the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League ended without agreement on a definite divisional structure for the forthcoming campaign.

Application to field new teams from Charlton, Albrighton and Bowring are a headache for the Peter Morris Cars-backed league that has just one vacancy in its five divisions of 12 set-up.

Doubts over the future of the third team from Alveley club Squirrel - that only entered last year - may give officers some extra room, but they have now set a deadline for decisions.

League secretary John Palmer said: “Clubs have until the end of February to make final calls on team applications and withdrawals.

“All clubs have been emailed to confirm that and, once we know, we will then have a meeting to decide the way forward.”

He said officers were reluctant to change the five division format that was only introduced last year, but stressed that there are options to accommodate all the new sides wishing to join.

Rule change proposals for a £2 entry fee for competitions and increased prize money, a set fee of £30 for clubs hosting league events and a change to the eligibility rules for the Charity Shield were approved.