Shropshire teen earns place in England Schoolgirls final trials

Abigail Tomlinson, aged 13, and a pupil at Thomas Adams School in Wem, has earned a place in the final stage of the under-15s trial.

The achievement is all the more impressive given that she is competing against players up to two years older than herself.

The teenager was put forward for the trials by her Shropshire County Schools coaches and successfully progressed through the first stage, which was held at Thomas Adams School in November.

There, she competed against around 80 talented young players from across the Midlands, catching the attention of selectors with her performances.

The next stage of the process will see Abigail represent her region at a national festival, where she will compete against teams from the South East, South West and the North.

During the event, ESFA selectors will closely monitor players across all squads, with the aim of selecting a final England under-15s Schoolgirls squad by the conclusion of the festival.

Abigail currently plays for Baschurch FC Under-14 Girls and the Shropshire Lionesses, where she has enjoyed a remarkable season in front of goal, scoring 38 goals so far in her preferred role as a striker.

Furthermore to her club commitments, the teenager also represents the Shrewsbury Town development squad and the Shropshire County Schools team.

However, football is not Abigail's only sporting passion and strength. She has also recently been selected for the Shropshire under-15 cricket squad.

Earlier this year, she gained national recognition after being chosen to represent the North of England in a fixture against the South at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's Cricket Ground - a highlight of her summer.