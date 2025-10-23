Golden boy Hales signs off Series on a high

With the previous week’s second SCCA Autumn 10 cancelled due to appalling weather, this was a last chance for the cyclists to test over 10 miles and saw all the outstanding medals resolved.

Held on the Waters Upton-Hodnet course, Hales claimed the win on the day and retained the SB Series Championship at the last gasp.

He crossed the finish line in 21 minutes, 33 seconds to finally see off a season-long challenge from Jonathan Mills-Keeling.

A delighted Hales said: "Glad to take the win and wrap up the SB Series. I’m glad to leave the time trial bike now until next season.

"I was happy to take the trophy as it has been a good battle with Jon, as always. Thanks to all the clubs that held an event, I do think this Series has some of the best courses in the county."

Mills-Keeling didn’t go home empty handed, winning the overall silver medal with 22:05, and SB Veterans' Series gold in +4:52 following another closely-fought season.

Wrekinsport’s Adam Mumford claimed his highest placing of the Series, with an equipment change making all the difference after he switched from oval chain rings back to round ones.

While oval rings are designed to promote pedalling efficiency, they are more suited to uphill or long distances, helping to smooth the pedal stroke.

Over the flattest 10-mile course in Shropshire, round rings helped Mumford to third, exactly a minute back from Mills-Keeling in 23:05.

With Hayley Wells having also sewn up the Female Series, the final two medals went to Hafren CC’s Jan Davies and Oswestry Paragon’s Helen Tudor.

Davies helped herself to silver thanks to her 25:27 effort. Tudor by her own admission has not had the best of seasons, having a long time out due to shingles, and then having a bad reaction on race day to antibiotics.

However, determination to get one final event in at the season close saw her post 28:25, which is well off her best, but she did enough to take the bronze.

Wells’ father Colin had already taken Road Bike gold, but added Veterans' bronze to his tally, with John Westhead helping himself to silver.

Wrekinsport’s Rich Smith took overall bronze at the last after finishing runner-up on the day in a handicap 23:58, 30 seconds behind Richard Simpson.

That left one final medal to be claimed, and it went to Newport Shropshire CC Junior Ben Bramford-Hale, winning SB Junior gold.

Bramford-Hale has had a rapidly improving season, stepping up in distance from 10 miles and doing well after stretching himself.

He said: “Really happy to round off the season by taking Junior overall in the SB Series. It’s been a season of learning and pushing myself to get stronger with every ride. The weekly racing has been brilliant and I’m proud to come away with the Junior title."