County FA leader from Shropshire honoured for 25 years of service

Adam Evans was honoured at the Staffordshire FA’s Grassroots Football Awards, held at St George’s Park - the home of England football - last Friday.

In a surprise conclusion to the evening, Mr Evans was celebrated for his leadership of the organisation since 2000.

Under his direction, the local governing body now supports more than 350 clubs and 2,300 teams, delivering coaching, safeguarding, refereeing, and pitch improvement programmes, and ensuring football is enjoyable and accessible for all across Staffordshire.

“It came as a big surprise,” the CEO said. “The night is about the volunteers, so I wasn’t that keen when it first came out.

CEO of the Staffordshire FA Adam Evans (right) was honoured for 25 years of service. Pictured with Chair of the Staffordshire FA Matt Hancock. Pic: Staffordshire FA

“It’s not about the Staffordshire FA - it’s about the purpose we work for. We work with a higher purpose, to support and serve the game.

“Yes, it’s been 25 years, but I’m not the only one who’s done more than 20. I think that’s testament to the purpose we work for and the motivation to get up in the morning and serve the game.

“Grassroots football in Staffordshire is really thriving now. We have more than 2,300 teams, 1,000 referees, 4,000 coaches and around 10,000 volunteers who give their time every weekend. We’re moving in the right direction.

“The girls’ and women’s game is growing immeasurably - it’s a really exciting time.”

Earlier this year, the Staffordshire FA became the first county FA in the country to achieve Customer Service Excellence status.

The organisation has also been shortlisted for the Club Development and Coach Volunteer Development categories at this year’s County FA Recognition Awards in November, for its ‘Club 28’ and Black, South Asian & Mixed Heritage Coaching Group initiatives.

Matt Hancock, Chair of the Staffordshire FA Board, said: “The way Adam accepted the award, very humbly, gracefully and quite embarrassed, demonstrates what this county is about.

“We’re great and confident, but probably don’t shout about what we’re doing enough. Adam has led Staffordshire football extremely well.

“He’s a good person who looks after people and is there for them - and it’s no surprise the county is going from strength to strength.”