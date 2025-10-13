Stourport Hockey Club match report

Stourport weathered the storm and entered the half-time break with the single goal deficient. Stourport came out in the second half more determined, with Dan Drew causing chaos down the right side of the pitch, and won four penalty corners in the second half, but, St Albans strong defensive running nullified each corner. Stourport continued to push forward but not even Stourport's Captain Andy Cavendish rattling the post late on, could break down a strong St Albans defence, in a disappointing afternoon for the home side, which still held some positives for the home side.

St Albans defender bars the way. Picture: Sara Jennings

The Men's 2nd XI secured their first win of the season in the Midlands Men's Division 4 West when they beat their visitors to 'The Kingsway', Finchfield 2nd XI 4-1. In an evenly balanced first half despite a strong defensive display it was the visitors who scored first only for Barney Wright to equalise just before the half-time break. After regrouping during the half-time break Stourport dominated the second half with patient, simple passing and excellent movement. Their control of the match was rewarded with one goal from Phil Baldwin and two from Adam Leeke, with only a series of fine save by the Finchfield keeper, preventing Stourport from a more convincing victory. This was a confident, composed display by the men's 2nd's which singles the promise for the season ahead.

St Albans push forward. Picture: Sara Jennings

Before the men's 1st XI entertained St Albans it was the turn of the ladies' 1st XI's to entertain St Albans ladies' 1st XI side in their Midlands Women's Conference League match, and like the men they lost to their visitors, but, in the ladies match it was by the single goal it was a1-4 loss. The match was a hard fought affair with both sides creating some great chances from the off. However, it was the visitors that had the slight advantage at the break with a 0-1 lead over their hosts. Stourport dominated the possession in the second half creating numerous chances in front of the St Albans goal, and kept their opposition within touching distance. An unfortunate tackle with fifteen minutes to go saw St Albans awarded a penalty stroke which made it 0-2. Stourport elected to take off their keeper to allow them to pressure the St Albans goal more, but, unfortunately the visitors scored two further goals before Sophie Thompson pulled a goal back with a last minute penalty corner goal to leave the final score at 1-4.

Stourport battle for the ball. Picture: Sara Jennings

The Ladies 2nd XI travelled to near neighbours Bromsgrove where they beat their hosts Bromsgrove 1st XI 4-0 in their Midland 1 Division match. Their hosts came out hard at Stourport in the first fifteen minutes, with the visitors having to defend the 'D', but the Stourport keeper Fran Walker made some supreme saves to keep the home side at bay. As the players got used to their positions Stourport began to settle and as they settled they began to take control of the match. Stourport took the lead with their first short corner of the match with a short pass from Hannah Dyer to Charlotte*, who finished the move. Lauren added a second with a drag flick before Charlotte* rounded off the first half with a cracking shot across the goal that ended up in the top left hand corner of the goal. Stourport wanted to push on from the first half, but Bromsgrove came out strongly in the second half, forcing the visitors having to hold them back. Stourport again pushed forward and after having a couple of attacking short corners added a fourth goal through Sophie Tibbets, who produced a reverse stick shot that left her teammates commenting that it was a sexy strike.

* Denotes a Junior Player

On the attack St Albans men's go forward. Picture: Mark Stanley

St Albans keeper denies Stourport men's 1st XI. Picture: Mark Stanley

St Albans men's push forward. Picture: Mark Stanley