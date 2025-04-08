Shifnal Town win but see title hopes ended by Whitchurch Alport defeat

Town took the lead from the spot in the 28th-minute when Sam Fitzgerald sent Northwich goalkeeper Zac Prior the wrong way with a calm finish to score his ninth goal in six games.

Victoria levelled within six minutes of falling behind after carving open the Shifnal defence before Ben Crane slotted his finish into the bottom corner.

Lewis Jarman continued his own hot streak in front of goal when he pounced on the rebound to force the ball over the line after Jack Rowley had initially seen his header saved to net for the fourth game on the spin.

However, Shifnal were unable to keep their title hopes alive after Lichfield secured the title with a game to spare by condemning Whitchurch Alport to a resounding defeat.

Alport failed to contain the long throw threat posed by Callum Rudd and it played an instrumental role in the opening two goals for Lichfield.

His long throw was cleared into the path of Leighton McMenemey and his powerful volley was deflected into the net by Jamie Spiers just before the half-hour mark.

Whitchurch had their chances with Billy West forcing Lichfield goalkeeper Brendon Bunn to parry before Ollie Holden lifted the rebound over the crossbar.

Adam Hailes draws a save from the Lichfield goalkeeper. (Image by Liam Pritchard)

Callum Griffin fired a golden chance wide for Lichfield and Callum Parker failed to find the target with his header just before half-time after some good work down the left by Alport attacker Harry Bower.

Alport made the worst possible start to the second half when a long ball found bounced over everyone and into the path of Liam Kirton to double Lichfield's lead within the first 60 seconds of the restart.

Griffin put the seal on the win with a third during the final 10 minutes to mathematically end Alport's faint hopes of finishing in the play-off spots.

In Division One, Bridgnorth scored in the final 10 minutes to rescue a 1-1 home draw against Ingles after Cameron Smith had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half.

Allscott Heath climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at New Mills in their penultimate game of the season.

Craig Pritchard on the ball.

Ben Davies scored the only goal of the game just before the hour-mark as Foley Meir dropped into the bottom three following a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Abbey Hulton United.

Market Drayton romped to a resounding 4-1 home victory in their midtable tussle against Cammell Laird 1907.

Raul Bisong bagged a first half brace before Jamie Leyland pulled one back for the visitors eight minutes after half-time.

Joel Reece and Ricardo Gordon both scored in second half stoppage time to guarantee maximum points.

Elsewhere, relegated Shawbury United lost 1-0 at home to Stockport Georgians courtesy of Liver McFadyen's 86th-minute strike.

In the Hellenic League Division One, Ludlow Town twice blew a one-goa lead to draw 2-2 at Stonehouse.