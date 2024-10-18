Bulls Head lead the way in Prem

A 3-0 home win against Hadley kept them top of the Premier League table on goal difference from Shifnal Town Imperials.

Numaan Haider fired the Bulls Head in front in the first half and added a second after half-time. Substitute Alex Twiss completed the scoring.

Shifnal missed their chance to go top when they were held to a 2-2 draw by visitors Rose Crown.

Lewis Grew and Charlie Barnett were on target for Shifnal.

Horseshoes Inn and Wrockwardine Wood Juniors shared the spoils after battling out a 1-1 draw.

In Division One, TF Nations kept up their perfect start in a thrilling game against visitors The Raven.

Nations ran out 7-6 winners after trailing 3-2 at half-time.

Second-placed Broseley Town were held at home to a 2-2 draw by the Thee Crowns.

Toby Gray and Ashley Walford scored for Broseley.

Travellers Joy moved up into third spot with an on the road victory at AFC Wrekin by the odd goal in nine.

Michael Wilkinson scored twice and Farren Hayes, Taylor Kirkpatrick and Adam Mellor once each as Travellers won 5-4. Joe Smith (two), Kyle Pritchard and James Franklin replied.