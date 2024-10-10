Red-hot Harper maintains his excellent form

He rolled in an early break of 33 and then finished off with a magnificent 95 clearance on his way to 140-0 victory over Alveley C’s Jamie Curtis.

Harper also notched breaks of 85 and 48 two weeks earlier and his latest display of high-quality potting helped his side to a 4-1 success.

There were also comfortable wins for Steve Powell and Neil Pearson, while Darren Pountney was pushed all the way before beating Steve Coldicott on the pink. Alveley’s Brian Arnold beat Dan Morris on the final black

Chelmarsh B are no longer clear leaders at the top of the table following a 3-2 defeat to Shifnal B.

On song for Shifnal were John Fellows, Carl Walker and Ian Postans, who rolled in a 49 break. Responding for Chelmarsh were Gary Smith, who enjoyed a run of 46, and Paul Manning.

Broseley A are now the only unbeaten team and join Chelmarsh B at the top with equal points.

However, they did not have it all their own way when beating St John’s B 4-1. Wins for Gary Watson and Jamie O’Hara may have been convincing, but the unbeaten Neil Caswell had his work cut out to overcome Jason Brown 71-60. And Cameron Barden only just managed to pip Mark Jones on the black. Providing St John’s with their consolation was Pete Williams.

Broseley B earned a hard fought 3-2 against Alveley B.

Nick Carson, Eddie Mullard and Andy Carson were on form for Broseley, Mullard knocking in breaks of 41 and 33. Keeping the score respectable for Alveley were Martin Coffey Jnr and Gavin Flower.

The team performance of the week came from St John’s A, who beat Chelmarsh A 5-0.

Tim Steele and Martin Lippitt strolled to victory, but Kevin Hawkins, Ash Ward and Josh Summers found their frames not quite so straight forward.

Along with BallPoint and Shifnal B, St John’s A now share third spot, just three points short of the early leaders.