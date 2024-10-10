Northgate aces make their mark in League finals

For the first time in their history, Northgate qualified for the Nuneaton League finals, a competition for nine-12-year-olds, which followed three league meets.

Competing against clubs who historically have a larger pool of swimmers to select from, Northgate more than held their own, finishing the evening in third place overall, behind Northampton and Droitwich, but ahead of Cannock, Cheadle, Rugby, Camp Hill and Burntwood.

Additionally, the nine and 10-year-old boys, the boys’ freestyle canon, and mixed canon relay teams all took a shield home for the club. Four out of nine possible shields were secured by Northgate on the night.

Team manager Rich Homer was delighted by this outcome and was quick to highlight the impact of the coaches (all volunteers) who have contributed to this successful competition.

“Each and every swimmer who competed in any of the Nuneaton meets should be proud of their performances,” he said. “In these events every point matters, and every swimmer has made a positive impact.

“The coaches who work tirelessly to support their development deserve immense credit, with the success of the relay teams in particular highlighting how much progress our swimmers are making. !cannot thank them enough.

“For our 12-year-olds, this will be the last time they will be able to compete in this event, and they will now have memories that will last a lifetime.” Following their successful campaign, Northgate now move up a league.

Finn Thomas and Fletcher Harrison featured in their age-group boys relays, the boys cannon relay, and the mixed cannon relay.

Finn Thomas, Rory Yarnley, and Reece Thomas helped in both the boys and mixed cannon relays, while Oliver Lloyd competed in both the nine-year-old boys relay and the boys freestyle

cannon.

Lydia Yarnley, Alice Oliver, Kianna Brennan-Todd, and Emily Wootton all competed in the mixed cannon relay; Riley Gough, William McGettrick, and Harry Wain swam in the boys freestyle cannon; and Ari Carson, Finn Lloyd, Brandon Pabla, Harry Bolton, and Edward Padmore all raced in their age-group boys

medleys.