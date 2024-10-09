Ludlow off the mark with draw on home pitch

After scoring early twice, they conceded two goals in the second half to only take a point from the Midlands Hockey League Division Six South West match.

Harry Little opened the scoring two minutes in after good work from Jake Watts and James Vickers. A solo effort from Watts put Ludlow 2-0 up, and they continued to create great chances but failed to take them.

Hampton’s pressure was rewarded with two goals in the second half as Blake Angliss and Tom Vining scored.

Ludlow travel to face University of Birmingham on Saturday.

With many key players still injured, Ludlow ladies lost 4-0 to Droitwich Spa in Midlands Women’s Division Four South West.

An end-to-end start led to a through ball from Kim Dobson to Sidonie Allsop, whose effort was saved well by the home keeper.

Droitwich managed to get a goal before the break through Lucy Hine, and it was a sign of things to come. Despite some great saves from goalkeeper Chloe Morris-Jones, the home side scored three more in the second half. Gemma Welch netted twice and Laura Bird once.

The ladies host Edgbaston on Saturday.