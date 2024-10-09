Jesse secures second win for Drayton on spin

After opening their season with victory on the road at Wednesbury, Drayton came out on top of a hard-fought encounter with Old Wulfrunians seconds.

Just one goal settled an often ill-tempered clash and it was scored by prolific marskman Jesse Thompstone.

The rest of the match was end-to-end, but too many mistakes in the final third from both sides meant there were no more goals.

Drayton, who are second in the early standings, are away to Cannock thirds on Saturday.

Market Drayton’s second-team tasted defeat at the hands of an experienced Leek side.

A very mobile visiting forward line soon opened up a three-goal lead, but then Drayton’s Buccaneers started to find some rhythm.

Jon Rayson scored two individual goals, while Harry Freeman netted his first ever goal.

The final score of 6-3 to Leek didn’t truly reflect the game or the Buccaneers’ efforts. They travel to face Telford & Wrekin sixths on Saturday.

Wem and Market Drayton Ladies tasted action for the first time this season.

After being handed a walkover on the opening weekend of the Midlands Division Five North West campaign, they took the pitch at Lichfield where they were edged out 1-0.

Candice Chevins, Hera Anslow and Sonia Khambhaita made their debuts in a clash that ebbed and flowed.

The first half saw Drayton produce a few promising attacks and threaten the D on numerous occasions, without being able to find a breakthrough.

After a goalless first half, Drayton made a tweak to their formation but still couldn’t find that elusive goal.

Claire Lockley made some good saves in goal, but could do little to prevent Lichfield grabbing the only goal of the game following a short corner.

The visitors pushed late on for an equaliser but couldn’t find a way through.

A home fixture against Wolverhampton & Tettenhall seconds is next up on Saturday.