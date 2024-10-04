Super Cooper leads way in Drayton win

Three goals from returning Nick Cooper and another from Jesse Thompstone ensured an opening day win for the Pirates in a battling display away at Wednesbury 1sts. Never an easy place to go away, Wednesbury went ahead early in the first half and it could have been a long day for the away side. Drayton heads however didn’t drop and a precise exchange of passes from Roggy Rawsthorne and Dillon enabled Cooper to get his first of the season before he put Drayton ahead 1-2 midway through the first half. A marauding display from Drayton skipper Phill Riley was key to Drayton’s win and his endeavour towards the end of the first half saw him wobble past two players and provide Cooper with his third with an aerial through ball. Wednesbury to their credit did not let Drayton rest in the second half and a third home goal meant Drayton needed to find a fourth away from home, Thompstone provided as he often has over the years with twenty left on the clock with a finish into the bottom corner. In truth, the second half was far too open from Drayton as their press didn’t quite click, but the defensive pairing of Dave Murphy and Dave Poole kept the home team at bay, well screened by a mature display from Dan Venables. Crucial tackles from Jos and Joe Jackson in the last 5 minutes as well as resolute defending and saves from Alex during a succession of home short corners saw Drayton return to North Shropshire with all three points. Drayton will hope for more fluency in attack as the season goes on, but with Cooper in attack, a proven goal scorer - they can look forward to next week at home against (not sure who it is) knowing that if they can provide the service to the front three they’ve got a chance against most teams, having been promoted to this level last season.

A newly formed market Drayton seconds team, the Buccaneers started in division 10 NW. to bring on the junior members. Tough start against Newport 4. Saw John Rayson

Scored the only goal against six for Newport. The school did not reflect the closeness of the game is the most important thing is the juniors all performed well