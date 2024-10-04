Ludlow ladies make a flying start to season

They beat Harborne Thirds 4-2 in their first game in Division 4 South West, while the Men’s season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start as they lost 11-0 to Stourport in Divison 6 South West.

The Ladies’ first ten minutes were unsettled, but nerves were eased when Kim Dobson and Naomi Burgoyne linked up with some delicate passing and put the ball through for Shaunagh Yarham to slot it low and left of the keeper at 15 minutes.

They piled on the attacking pressure and Burgoyne scored their second eight minutes later. Her reverse stick shot deflected and shot up into the top of the net.

Unfortunately, after a short corner was won at Harborne’s end of the pitch, Miley Aston sustained an injury to allow Harborne back into the game and they scored two quick goals to equalise 2-2.

Ceri Thomas smashed in a goal which pulled the Ladies ahead at 47 minutes and, as tiredness crept in, Ludlow sealed the win in the last minute. A shot rebounded to Claire Beddow at the back post who fired home 4-2.

The men’s side started positively with composed, controlled hockey. Despite new faces still settling in, the first period was fairly contested on their trip away.

Stourport’s experience and chemistry quickly shone through however, and Ludlow went into the break 4-0 down, with all four coming from Daniel Kilby-Tyre.

The second half was a similar story. Ludlow tried to showcase the style of play they have been working on, with fast, supportive attacks that allow the forwards to threaten, but fell to Stourport’s relentless attacks.

The home side scored seven more goals in the second half, including a brace from David Knott and John Kane adding to the brutal tally, while Ludlow still failed to get on the scoresheet.

Harry Little stood out for persistently covering all areas of the pitch while playing his usual game, against decisively tough opposition. Jonny Tilt also played well and Guy Darrer impressed by stepping up in place of regular keeper Dave Hughes. For the ladies,

Lucy Birley-Smith won their player of the match.

The Ladies start their season fifth and face Droitwich Spa next weekend who will be keen to pick themselves up from a 5-0 loss to Old Halesonians.

The men’s team start bottom and host a Hampton-In-Arden side who just held a clean sheet having won at home.