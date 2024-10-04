Bridgnorth are off to a solid start with draw

Goals from summer signing Luke Pinches and Charlie Ward secured a 2-2 draw away to Bromsgrove.

Pinches opened the scoring after 15 minutes when he fire the visitors in front following a short corner.

The home side rallied and hot back to lead 2-1, but Bridgnorth were not to be denied and a late strike from Ward secured a deserved reward.

“It was a really good game,” said skipper Will Buxton. “Bromsgrove have strengthened and they look a strong side. It was a really good result and a good point away from home. I was pleased with performance.

“Their defence is very experienced and it’s tough to get through them.”

Birdgnorth’s next taste of action is on Saturday when they host and Telford and Wrekin II.

Telford is a big game for us,” added Buxton. “They are getting stronger and stronger each season, but I think we should definitely compete against them.”

Mel Gregory and Lou Glover proved to be the Bridgnorth hot-shots as the ladies’ first team opened their Division Three South West season in style. They both bagged hat-tricks in a 6-3 win on the road at Old Silhillians.

The ladies host Bournville & Kings Heath on Saturday.