Buxton wants to see progress from Bridgnorth

Will Buxton will skipper the side for the fifth season and the aim is to improve on last term's sixth-placed finish.

Bridgnorth start their season with a trip to Bromsgrove on Saturday.

Luke Finches has arrived from Ludlow, while Buxton's selection hand will also be boosted by some younger players coming up from the second team.

"Thing are looking pretty good with some new players coming into the first team," said Buxton.

"Luke has joined us from Ludlow and is keen to play a higher level of hockey, while we have some young players coming up from the second team.

The ladies' first team start their season away to Old Silhillians II on Saturday.

"The aim is to finish higher than last season. We don't know what the other teams are looking like but we are aiming to get in around the top three or four."

The club will again be running run five men's teams and three women's teams.

After this weekend's clash at Bromsgrove, Bridgnorth's first home game the following Saturday will see them take on Shropshire rivals Telford & Wrekin II, who powered to the Division 4 West title last season.