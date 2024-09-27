A perfect start for Whitchurch on home pitch

Billy Edwards opened the scoring for Whitchurch just 10 minutes into the match, latching on to a well-worked move to put the home side ahead. Their dominance continued as debutant George Dakin doubled the lead 10 minutes later with a composed finish.

The second half saw Steve Lloyd extend the lead further with a well-taken reverse shot.

However, the game took a slight turn when a few cards left Whitchurch down to 10 men for periods, giving Wilmslow a chance to press forward. Despite this, Whitchurch’s defence held strong, and once back to full strength, Dakin grabbed his second goal of the game with a clinical finish.

And Jack Barnes put the icing on the cake with a fifth goal in the dying minutes, sealing an emphatic victory for Whitchurch.

The men’s seconds triumphed 2-1 at Lymm firsts as Ethan Gresty amd Joe Sheridan scored either side of the interval.

There was no such luck for the ladies’ first team as they went down 2-0 at Chester seconds despite countless saves from Whitchurch keeper Caroline Wynn.

But the ladies’ thirds were 2-1 winners over Golborne seconds, coming from behind thanks to goals from Sue Read and Erin Harnden.