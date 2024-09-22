Delight for Darren at Silverstone

Both car and driver competed as experienced racers. Fielding has 15 years of racing experience, while his BMW M3 is a meticulous recreation of Steve Soper’s 1990 touring car – Soper also competed in the race.

Officials red-flagged the race early after several drivers had to retire from the race.

Fielding,from Telford, said: “You could not see the car in front of you, the conditions were that bad.

"The team did an amazing job with the pit stop, and the safety car helped us close the gaps when we needed it most. I couldn't be happier with how everything came together."

Fielding started 11th on the grid, but was able to navigate through a field of 50 competitors to pull into the lead.