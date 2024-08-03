Newport's Darren secures PB on his return

Hesbrook-Edwards took on the Ipstones 5-Miler race in North Staffordshire, his first race since October 2021.

Taking place on the Staffordshire Moorlands, the undulating multi-terrain race included a ‘tortuous’ uphill finish.

Hesbrook-Edwards was also celebrating his 52nd birthday, and beat that number too, with his 47th-placed finish (out of 195 runners). Having run a time of 39 minutes, 28 seconds at the Staffs Knot five five years ago, he clocked a time of 34:59 to set a PB for the distance.