Newport's Darren secures PB on his return
Newport & District Running Club’s Darren Hesbrook-Edwards made an impressive return by setting a personal best.
By Nick Elwell
Published
Hesbrook-Edwards took on the Ipstones 5-Miler race in North Staffordshire, his first race since October 2021.
Taking place on the Staffordshire Moorlands, the undulating multi-terrain race included a ‘tortuous’ uphill finish.
Hesbrook-Edwards was also celebrating his 52nd birthday, and beat that number too, with his 47th-placed finish (out of 195 runners). Having run a time of 39 minutes, 28 seconds at the Staffs Knot five five years ago, he clocked a time of 34:59 to set a PB for the distance.