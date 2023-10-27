Four-midable Thompstone leads the charge to victory

Market Drayton Hockey

After seeing their perfect run ended by a draw the previous weekend, Drayton were in ruthless mood as they put nine unanswered goals past hosts Lichfield sixths.

A stunning first-half display saw Drayton lead 6-0 at the break. Jesse Thompstone was the star performer, netting four times, including an early goal-of-the-season contender – a superb looping reverse stick over the keeper’s head into the top corner.

Dan Venables helped himself to two goals with James Parsons, James Ruscoe and Jordan Chevins also on target.

Telford and Wrekin suffered a tough 4-1 loss away to Rugby and EW in the Midlands Hockey Premier Division.

Telford had opened the scoring, when Tom McKittrick’s deflection was cleared straight to Noah Higginson, who finished smartly for his third goal of the season.

Their lead lasted minutes though, with Rugby taking advantage of some sloppy play at the baseline to lift the ball in for their equaliser.

The second half was an even contest until the final 20 minutes when the hosts added three more goals.

Ludlow shared eight goals and the spoils in an entertaining Midlands Division 5 West clash with Old Halesonians seconds.

Jake Watts gave Ludlow an early two-goal lead by converting two penalty strokes but Old Hales were level by half-time.

The visitors then scored twice early in the second half but inspired by an outstanding performance by Watts, Ludlow dominated the rest of the game. And their pressure was rewarded with goals from captain John Yates and Andrew Richards securing a draw.

Newport’s clash with Oswestry in Division 6 North West was called off and will be played at Lilleshall on Saturday.

Whitchurch let a two-goal lead slip as they lost 3-2 away to Deeside in North West Division 5 South (Central)

Ben Lea and Joe Chesters had put the visitors seemingly in charge but Deeside reduced the deficit before half-time and then struck twice after the break to claim the points.

Newport Ladies hit six of the best in their latest Midlands Hockey Division 5 Moorland outing.

New signing Kate Beharrell wasted no tine making an impact as she netted twice to help secure a 6-1 win at home to Lichfield sixths.

Newport started the contest on the front foot and their early pressure was rewarded on 10 minutes when Molly Leonard fired home the opening goal.

Dani Dain then struck to double the hosts’ advantage before a lapse of concentration in defence allowed Lichfield to halve the deficit.

But Newport were soon back in charge and after moving the ball impressively across the pitch, Beharrell showed her quality with a fine finish from top of the D to make it 3-1.

And the game was as good as over just before the half-time break when Fiona Johnson set up Becs Podmore for a tap in at the far post.

Newport continued to dominate in the second half and capped a fine day’s work with further goals from Beharrell and Leonard.

Megan Parsons was the headline act for Wem & Market Drayton Ladies in their Division 5 Moorland win against North Stafford.

Parsons bagged a hat-trick as Drayton eased to a 4-0 success. Rosemary Cockle also struck.

Telford Ladies lost 1-0 to Solihull Blossomfield.

Ludlow Ladies made light of their availability issues to maintain their unbeaten start to the Midlands Division 5 Moorlands season.

They travelled to face Leek fourths with just nine players but produced a superb display against the odds to secure a 2-2 draw.

Any hopes the hosts had of picking up an easy win against their depleted visitors were banished inside the first 10 minutes when Elizabeth Crew fired Ludlow in front.

Ludlow continued to more than hold their own but were pegged back to 1-1 by half-time.

Leek then nosed in front after the break but Ludlow continued to press and bagged a deserved equaliser through Shaunagh Yarham.