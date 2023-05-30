Notification Settings

Table-tennis talent Megan gets backing of Shrewsbury firm

By Matthew Panter

An accountancy firm is helping a rising star of the UK’s table tennis scene to follow her dream.

Dyke Yaxley managing director Marie Bramwell with Megan Jones
Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Shrewsbury, has sponsored Megan Jones for the past five years, and they have once again agreed to sponsor her bat for the current season.

Megan is the daughter of Philippa Jones, who works in the accounts department at Dyke Yaxley’s head office in Old Potts Way.

Managing director, Marie Bramwell, said: “It’s been a real pleasure watching Megan develop her talents over the last five years, and we’re very proud to be supporting her ambitions for another year of competition.

“She’s achieved incredible things throughout her sporting career so far, and we’re looking forward to seeing what heights she can reach in the coming season.”

Megan is currently England’s number seven at under-19 level and also qualified for the Senior National Championships for the third year running earlier this year.

She won a silver medal in the English Schools Championships, and as a result, Megan will now represent England in the Senior Schools Internationals in Galway at the end of June.

And Megan has been invited to the Junior National Cup, also next month, where the top ten players in the country play off against each other, and she’s hoping to improve on the bronze medal she won in last year’s competition.

Megan took up the sport at the age of ten, and trains at Draycott Table Tennis Club in Derbyshire and Albrighton Table Tennis Club in Wolverhampton, where she is coached by the legendary Desmond Douglas, and Helen Lower.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.



