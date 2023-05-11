A Jockeys ride to remember for invincibles

Dawley Town celebrate

And that is exactly what Dawley Town did down Dawley high street to mark their outstanding Salop Leisure League Premier triumph.

The Jockeys, who play in step seven of the non-league football pyramid – the 11th tier of English football – have enjoyed an unforgettable campaign.

Manager Thomas White’s side powered to top spot with 26 wins and a single draw in an unbeaten league season – not bad for the boss’ debut campaign in charge.

And they truly celebrated in style as the Dawley squad and management piled on to a scaffolding truck belonging to the manager’s company and were offered a heroes’ reception on the town’s high street.

“If we had just won the league we probably wouldn’t have done it!” White smiled. “But after going invincible I thought it had to be celebrated.

“I played for the old Dawley FC on a Sunday and we’d won a county cup final 6-3 and drove around the car park in a white pick-up I used to have. We just sprinkled a bit of glitter on it this time!”

With help from the Mayor of Great Dawley Ian Preece, who is also a director at the Shropshire FA, and council official Simon Eccleston, the town’s high street was shut and fans and onlookers congregated as the vehicle paraded the side from one end to the other.

It stopped outside The Talbot pub, belonging to the manager’s mother-in-law, before unexpected confetti cannons were let off and smoke bombs turned the air blue.

“It was just brilliant,” the Jockeys’ boss added.

Dawley thrashed in 95 goals on their way to 26 wins in 27. They fell short of a treble this term with two cup semi-final defeats, and hope to improve on that return next season. They won the title by 13 points from Ludlow, Church Stretton Town and Hodnet in the top four.

The modest club, who average attendances of around 100 in home fixtures at Doseley Road playing fields, have become a viral sensation with the parade.