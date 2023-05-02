Newport 10k finally back up and running once more

runn

On Sunday, 122 runners set off on the lap of the Longford Hall playing fields that made up the first kilometre of the race, and signalled the return of the event to the local racing calendar for the first time since June 2019.

The race started and finished just in front of the new Lynn James Pavilion at Longford Hall, part of Haberdashers Adams, the local boys’ Grammar School.

Runners completed a lap of the playing fields, before heading across farmland towards Edgmond. After passing through the village, the route took them up to Harper Adams, before heading back to the start via another pass of Edgmond village.

Thankfully, the rain cleared up just in time for the first event of the day – the fun run for children aged 3-14, which saw 21 youngsters complete a one kilometre lap of the fields.

The main event was started by event organiser Jenny Williams and the first runner to navigate the tough conditions was Andy Dunkerley, who completed the course in 42 minutes, three seconds.

He was closely followed by Jonathan Tindall (Telford AC) who was just seven seconds back.

Alex Millington, the leading runner from host club Newport & District RC, was a further six seconds behind in third, with team-mate David Clarke (43:28) fourth.

The leading female runner was Sarah Mackness (City of Stoke AC), who finished seventh overall in a time of 47:28.

Lauren Morley (Shrewsbury AC) was second, and ninth overall, in a time of 49:45. Emily Smith (50:53) took third.

Newport runners

Newport & District Running Club’s Matthew Walley continued his bid to earn a place in the GB team for next year’s World Championships in Australia.

Walley took part in the Clumber Park Duathlon and came home in a time of one hour, nine minutes, 17 seconds for a finishing position of 55th out of 220 athletes.

Three members of NDRC took part in the London Marathon.

This year’s race provided a lot of entertainment, as the women’s race saw the remarkable victory of Sifan Hassan, who had earlier seemed out of contention, and the men’s race saw the course record broken by Kelvin Keptum.

In a field of over 53,000 runners, Newport’s contenders were Robin Guy, who finished in 3,684 position with a time of three hours, five minutes, 21 seconds, Richard Bennett, who was 13,593rd in 3:47:24, and Jo Lutner, who ran 4:37:14 to finish in 29,219th place.

“What an amazing adventure from start to finish,” said Lutner. “It’s taken three years from gaining the club place to crossing the finish line and it lived up to all my hopes and dreams. The organisation from tube staff, marshals, cheer squads, bag drop and collection were flawless. You are looked after every step of the way.

“You have to just keep taking it all in as the sights and sounds as you go around this iconic course are unbelievable. The noise is deafening. I didn’t stop smiling and I haven’t stopped since I’ve been home. If you ever get the chance to do the London Marathon just go for it; it won’t disappoint!”

A trio of Newport runners took on the final race in the Spring Treble series – the Barlaston Ups and Downs.

The 4.7-mile race featured a huge amount of elevation change, including the first mile down a steep hill, and two laps of Barlaston Downs, before finishing back up the hill that was run down to start with, for a total of 220 metres of climbing.

In keeping with his strong performances all series, Alex Millington led the charge for Newport, taking fourth place overall out of a field of 111 runners with a time of 33:05. That secured him a fourth-placed finish overall. Oliver Stokes was next (77th in 46:38), followed by Ralph Humphries (94th in 50:54).

David Clarke was the first Newport runner home in the Lilleshall 5 – the opening event of this year’s Sexarathon Series.

The race started and finished at Lilleshall Sports Centre and Clarke led a strong NDRC contingent home in 29 minutes, 23 seconds to claim 26th place.

Alex Millington was next (34th in 30:15) followed by Robin Guy (51st in 31:20).

Other Newport runners were Tom Pope (34:46), Alex Cochrane (35:46), Phil Dolding (35:50), Andrew Wilmot (36:10), Phil Link (36:12), Pete Johnstone (38:38), Oliver Stokes (39:03), Graham Rogers (40:53), Carrie Stokes (40:53), Kirsty Greenhead (41:04), Ralph Humphries (44:09), Helen Mason (45:40), Tracy Hartridge (46:12), Louise Patterson (48:02), Anne Strowger (49:05), Anne Richards (51:28), Mathew Richards (51:29), Matthew Humphries (51:58), Amy Hughes (52:49), Petra Leach (54:17), Liz Holbrook (54:30), Steve Cannon (56:51), John Stokes (57:16).

Three members of the Market Drayton Running Club took part in the first of the Telford Sexarathon series.

Tim Beckett, Craig Ottolini and Carol Reid travelled to Lilleshall for the 5 mile race.

Ottolini was first Drayton runner back in a time of 33 minutes, 12 seconds. Beckett finished in 34:35, while Reid came second in her age category in 54:40.

It being their home race, there was a good contingent from Newport & District Running Club. David Clarke just missed out on a podium place, as he took 4th place in a time of , whilst Ashley Moore was 6th in 46:20. David Brown took 16th place, not far ahead of Phil Dolding, who was 18th in a time of 51:50. Aaron Nicholas was next for Newport, 24th overall with his time of 52:46, whilst Phil Cross finished 34th in 55:34, and Alex Cochrane was 40th (and first under-20 finisher) in 55:56.