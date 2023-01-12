Maddocks turn up the heat in race for glory

Snooker

A convincing 5-0 win over Broseley A has left Maddocks just two points behind leaders Broseley B.

Tom Maxfield, Paul Harper and James Brennan were all in fine form with respective breaks of 47, 32 and 51 as Maddocks eased through the first three frames. Simon Yates and Neil Pearson then wrapped up an excellent night’s work.

Table-toppers Broseley B were made to work hard for their 4-1 success against Chelmarsh Sc.

The first three frames – won by Owen Hughes, Nick Carson and Pete Thompson – all went to or close to the wire. Paul Lloyd’s victory against Matt Judd was a little more convincing, as was Ian Postan’s win playing against Andy Carson that provided Chelmarsh with their consolation.

While Broseley B and Maddocks seem set to fight it out to the end, current champions Chelmarsh B cannot be discounted.

Although having played one match more than their rivals, they remain just two points behind the leaders and level with Maddocks. And the game that the top two have in hand is against each other.

A 5-0 victory over basement team Alveley C kept Chelmarsh in contention.

Simon Thomas, Paul Manning, Mike Rogers and Chris Lewis more or less brushed aside their opponents while the rub of the green came to Gary Smith’s aid.

A fluke final black for Smith in a ‘yo-yo’ kind of frame enabled him to overcome Reg Burton (22 break) and to ensure his team collected maximum points.

St. John’s A, last season’s runners-up, made a disastrous start to this season losing four of their first five matches.

But their 4-1 win over Alveley B means that they have now won five out of the last six.

Had it not been for their poor start, there can be no doubt that they would have again been among the leading pack.

It was a night when Martin Lippitt, Tim Steele, Kevin Hawkins and Josh Summers dominated proceedings.

It would have been 5-0 except for an excellent rearguard performance from Alveley’s Ian Stephens, who just managed to get the better of Rob Powell.

Although there are still six League matches to be played, it is hard to imagine any other team in the second tier catching Woodfield.

Their 5-0 win over second-placed St. John’s B means they now have a 12-point lead.