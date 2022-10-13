Notification Settings

Wem sink the Imps to rise up the table

Wem Town leapfrogged Lincoln City in the National Women’s League Division One Midlands table after edging a nine-goal thriller.

Wem Town ladies in action
Wem Town ladies in action

Kimberley Bebbington scored all five goals for the home side as they raced into a 4-1 lead at the break.

The visitors did hit back in the second period and when they scored in the 90th minute to make it 5-4 they gave Wem a nervy final few moments. But they hung on to clinch a vital win which leaves them fourth from the bottom on seven points after the same number of games.

Elsewhere, a last-minute winner for AFC Telford United was enough to see the Bucks get their first three points of the season in the West Midlands League Division One North.

The Bucks won 2-1 thanks to the goal scored by Jamie Duggan in the final stages of the match, taking the side away from the relegation zone.

In the same league, Shifnal Town made it three wins from three so far this season with a 4-0 victory over Walsall Wood.

Shifnal breezed into a 2-0 lead after a good first half, and they doubled it in the second period to win convincingly. They trail leaders Port Vale by one point but with a game in hand and a much better goal difference of 15 compared to Vale’s eight.

The New Saints cruised to the next round of the FAW Women’s Cup after a 12-0 hammering of Airbus UK Broughton.

The side had eight different goal scorers in the game, but Caitlin Chapman still managed to score a hat-trick. She got her first goal in the fifth minute before she added two more goals late on in the second half.

They will welcome Wrexham AFC in the next round of the competition, to be played at the end of the month.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

