Whitchurch get new season off to a flying start

Whitchurch started the new hockey season well, with all teams picking up points in the opening weekend.

The men’s first team were 4-0 winners over Lymm seconds, with George Latham opening the scoring when he pounced on a rebound from Martin Beecher’s blocked shot. Beecher picked up his own goal before Tom Forster made it 3-0 at the break with a clean strike.

Lymm could have got one back, but Paul Leigh was his ever-dependable self, and Joe Coburn completed the victory with a penalty stroke after Luke Beddow had been fouled by the goalkeeper.

The men’s second team won 2-1 at Lymm third thanks to first-half strikes from Ethan Gresty and Danny Foulkes.

The ladies’ firsts and thirds both picked up points as the opposition failed to raise a team, but the ladies’ seconds hit the goal trail to thrash Alderley Edge sixths 5-0.

Lydia Jones, Emma Stubbs, Molly Fry, Phoebe Jones and Jas Williams were on target.

