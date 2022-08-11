Salop league keen to build

Salop

Premier Division duo Shrewsbury Up and Comers and Morda United will get the ball rolling at the Unison Club (6.30pm) in the step seven feeder league.

A total of 24 teams split into two divisions will be battling it out for glory and league secretary Zoe Griffiths is keen to continue the impressive progress the league has made.

“We have enjoyed two good seasons and we are looking to build on that success, said Griffiths. “We are really happy to have 24 teams competing in two divisions.

“It’s also pleasing to welcome a number of new clubs, while the league are really grateful to Salop Leisure for their continued support and backing of grassroots football.”

Salop Leisure have backed the league since its formation and marketing manager Ed Glover is happy to see that partnership continue.

He said: “Salop Leisure are proud to continue to sponsor the county’s premier men’s football league for the third year running. As a company we are proud to be a part of a great community which continues to grow each season.”

This season’s top flight features 14 teams while there are 10 in Division One.

St Martins are newcomers to the league after dropping down from the North West Counties League, while Broseley will be looking to make an impact after being crowned Division One champions last season.

Broseley, who were runners-up, and Saha FC have also made the step up.