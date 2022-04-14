Notification Settings

Ludlow Colts end three game winless run

By Nick Elwell

Ludlow Town Colts ended a run of three games without a win by claiming a hard-fought success away to Herefordshire County League rivals Holme Lacy.

Colts’ cause was not helped by some last-minute availability issues that saw a few players pull out on the morning of the game.

But the visitors made light of those problems as they overturned a half-time deficit to win 2-1 thanks to two second-half strikes from Aaron Hodge.

Colts started well with Tom Dwyer finding himself on-on-one, but his effort was saved.

The contest was fairly even but it was the home side who struck first when they headed home from a corner.

Colts pressed for an equaliser and were almost rewarded when a foul on Hodge resulted in a free-kick 20 yards out from which Luke Hicks rattled the crossbar.

But the Colts levelled after the break when some fine work down the left from Josh Bull teed-up Hodge to make it 1-1.

Some great individual play from Hodge then saw him outwit a defender before slotting home the winning goal.

