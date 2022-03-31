Title and promotion up for grabs in Newport’s finale

Newport

An impressive 4-1 success on the road against Leek fourths saw Newport maintain second spot in Midlands Eight North West.

They sit three points behind leaders Stone thirds and two clear of third-placed Keele Uni Wildcats.

And a dramatic finale to the season sees Newport host Stone on Saturday, who are guaranteed promotion, in what will be a shootout for the title. But if Newport lose or draw, they could be pipped to the runners-up spot by Keele, who entertain Shrewsbury thirds.

Newport did what was required last Saturday away to Leek thanks to goals from Benji Howells, Sam Haigh Brad Cronwell.

Newport’s seconds lost 10-0 to unbeaten Oswestry, but the badgers continued their fine season with a 4-3 victory against Leek. Sam Cole cored a hat-trick with Tom Lewis also netting.

Market Drayton’s second team have won their fight for survival in Midlands Nine North West.

They turned on the style to beat Aldridge & Walsall thirds 6-1 while relegation rivals Bridgnorth slipped to a single-goal defeat at Leek.

Ollie Dalloway (two), John Ainsworth, Sam Ainsworth, James Ruscoe and Graham Barker scored.

Drayton’s first team beat Oulton and West Warwick 5-4 with Ben Lea scoring four times and Riley Hayward once.

Ludlow suffered a 4-2 defeat at Sutton Coldfield in Midlands Four West. Ludlow’s goals came from Andrew Richards and Brendan Pratt.

Ludlow’s second team tasted success in their home clash with Old Wulfrunians’ fifths. Will Allsop and Sebastian Rees bagged the goals as Ludlow won 2-0.

Ludlow’s ladies are celebrating after ending the season as Midlands Six Beacon champions. They had a walkover in their final game as Wyre Forest Ladies were unable to field a side.

Whitchurch bounced back from a tough loss to be 5-0 winners at Deeside Ramblers in North West Five South (Central).

Jack Barnes scored first with an excellent strike that no-one was stopping. Rob Chappell then got the second and Tom Forster the third on the stroke of half-time.

Barnes picked up his second after half-time, before Joel Leese rounded off the scoring.

Whitchurch Ladies suffered a 5-1 reverse at Knutsford in North West Four South (Central). Their goal came from Emily Curzon.

Three goals and three points were deservedly Telford & Wrekin’s as they overcame Burton in their final match of the season in Midland One. Callum Stacey, Tom McKittrick and Sean Huffer were on target.