Newport hockey starlets impress on finals day

With three games remaining, Newport turned up the heat in their promotion push with a fine 11-2 victory against Bloxwich. With a near full strength squad to pick from, Newport made the most of being able to rotate players and played the game with pace and intensity from the outset. Newport took an early lead after 5 minutes courtesy of Benji Howells, who tucked the ball away from 6 yards out. This set the tone as Newport piled on the pressure, quickly adding to their lead with finishes from Alex O'Keeffe, Ferdie Brookes and Brad Cronwell. Bloxwich grabbed a goal back from a short corner on the stroke of half time. Knowing that golf difference could come into play to decide the promotion places, Newport went up another gear in the second half and Ash Williams, on his return from injury entered the forward line and netted 5 goals, which included a three-minute hattrick. Matt Sanders also got on the score sheet with a trademark reverse stick strike and Benji Howells grabbed his second. This leaves Newport second in the table, just one point behind league leaders Stone and two points ahead of Keele University in third.