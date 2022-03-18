Chelmarsh B celebrate fourth straight Bridgnorth Snooker League title

And for team members, Mike Rogers, Chris Lewis and Simon Thomas it was a 23rd title win spanning 45 years.

All three have won 15 titles with Chelmarsh, with Rogers and Lewis also triumphing eight times at the Comrades and Thomas collecting eight with Highley.

A 3-2 win against Alveley C sealed the deal and kept Chelmarsh’s 100 per cent record intact. Gary Smith, Thomas and Lewis were Chelmarsh’s winners on the night.

Thomas, in particular, was merciless, knocking in breaks of 46 and 30 while allowing his opponent, Bryan Oakley, just one single red.

Smith’s victory means he claim the league’s ‘Most Wins’ trophy.

Steve Coldecott had his best game of the season, beating Mike Rogers, and Chris Jepson saw off Richard Lewis to earn Alveley C two points.

Shifnal B had been the only team with an outside chance of catching Chelmarsh B but that was ended by a 3-2 defeat to Broseley B. Eddie Mullard, Pete Thompson and Andy Carson won for Broseley.

St John’s A are the other team now with an excellent chance of finishing second following their 5-0 whitewash of Broseley A – secured by wins from Dave and Josh Summers, Rob Powell, Martin Lippitt and Tim Steele.

Alveley B moved a step closer to the Second Division crown, thanks to Broseley A’s capitulation and their 3-2 win over St John’s B.

Comfortable wins for Martin Coffey senior and junior and Dave Jones confirmed Alveley’s victory.

n It proved to be a family affair in the battle for the league’s Ray Halford Doubles title.

Alveley’s father and son combination Martin Coffey and Martin Coffey jnr lined up against Broseley’s Nick Carson and his nephew Andy Carson.

And it was the Alveley duo who were celebrating after pocketing a 2-0 success in the showdown for silverware.

On their way to the final, they had beaten St John’s Rob Powell and Tim Steele, and Shifnal pairs Ian Postans and Carl Walker and Steve Jones and Matt Judd.

There was an in-house battle for glory in the final of the 3-a-Side competition.