Church Stretton's Richards takes Salop Leisure headlines with hat-trick

Hot-shot Richards bagged a hat-trick to help fire Church Stretton Town to a 4-1 success away to Gobowen Celtic.

James Hill added Town’s other goal as they climbed up to sixth in the Premier Division standings.

Ludlow are sitting in fourth spot thanks to a comfortable 3-0 home victory against Shawbury United.

Tom Everall scored twice for Ludlow, one via the penalty spot, while Kieran Dovey netted with a remarkable strike straight from the kick-off at the start of the second half.

The other top flight clash saw Dawley Town beat visiting Morda United 2-0.

Madeley Sports made comfortable progress in the Division One League Cup as they continued their charge for a league and cup

double.

The league leaders hit form to see off visiting Dawley Town 1870 6-1.

Goals from Shaun Davies and Jon Houlston put them 2-0 up at half-time and they upped the tempo after the break.

Davies and Houlston both struck again while Rodney Dunn also bagged a brace to complete a good morning’s work.

Ercall Colts Juniors and Saha FC Rovers also made progress.

Ercall booked their place in the next round thanks to a 4-0 home triumph over AFC Bridgnorth Development.