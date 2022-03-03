Telford close on promotion with third straight win

Third win on the bounce for Telford

Dave Tracey broke the deadlock in the second half after Sean Huffer’s effort was cleared. Winning the ball in the ‘D’ and shifting the ball on to his backhand, Tracey found the bottom corner despite Olton’s keeper getting a stick to the ball.

This was the catalyst for a rampage from Telford in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Tom Mallett completely fluffed his flick from a short corner, but Callum Nightingale was first to the loose ball to double Telford’s lead.

Minutes later it was 3-0 from a brilliant team goal, rounded off when Nightingale’s shot was tapped home by Noah Higginson.

The fourth and final goal was scored by Mallett, giving Telford a 10-point advantage over third-placed Sutton Coldfield in the race for promotion, with just six games remaining.

Ed Fowler was the star of the show as Newport maintained their title charge in Division Eight North West.

Fowler bagged a hat-trick to help fire his side to a well deserved 4-1 success away to Stafford thirds.

Matt Sanders was also on target with a goal-of-the-season contender that saw him round four players before firing into the top corner of the net from a tight angle.

The victory left Newport sitting in second place in the table, three points behind Stone but with a game in hand, as they prepare to host third-placed Keele University this weekend.

Ludlow turned on the style to sink Division Four West leaders Bromsgrove.

Brendan Pratt was the hero for the hosts, bagging a hat-trick as his side came out on top in a seven-goal thriller.

Having put 10 past Ludlow earlier in the season, Bromsgrove might have been expecting an easy ride after establishing an early two-goal lead. But they were then left reeling by the fast running and passing of a well-motivated Ludlow side, whose other goal came from Luke Pinches.

Ludlow’s second team put up a spirited show against City of Birmingham as they went down 6-1.

Keeper Guy Darrer impressed with a number of superb saves, while Sebastian Rees scored Ludlow’s consolation goal.

Table-topping Ludlow Ladies battled their way to a hard fought victory over Droitwich Spa.

Shaunagh Yarham grabbed the only goal of the game.

Newport’s second XI produced their best the performance of the season so far, running out 7-2 winners against an experienced Telford side.

Archie Bridgwood and Callum Rose led the victory charge with two goals each, while Brad Cronwell, Ross Daborn and Martin Hall also found the net.

Meanwhile, Newport are well under way with their planning for next season and will be introducing a men’s third team and a ladies’ first team, both of which will be playing league hockey.