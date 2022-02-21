Chelmarsh B win battle of Bridgnorth Snooker League big guns

Bridgnorth & District Amateur Snooker League

They got the better of rivals Shifnal B in the Team Knock-Out despite giving their opponents a 70-point handicap start.

Shifnal, who were unable to field their strongest side, started well with Mick Mancini increased their lead by beating Gary Smith.

But Chelmarsh then took charge of proceedings with Simon Thomas leading the way. Thomas rolled in an impressive 54-break on his way to a 90-point win against Beamer Jones to put his side in front overall.

Comfortable wins for Paul Manning and Chris Lewis, over Chris Petford and Terry Askew respectively, then secured Chelmarsh’s progress before Shifnal gained some consolation in the final frame when Matt Judd beat Mike Rogers.

Chelmarsh progress to the semi-finals of the A.E. Bentley Challenge Cup while Shifnal drop into the last four of the Tan Onions Consolation Cup.

Broseley B are also through to Challenge Cup semis after getting the better of their A team.

Nick Carson knocked 29 points off of Broseley A’s 133-point advantage in the first frame by beating Brian Edwards.

That was followed by a powerful performance from Mike Brezwyn, who almost wiped out all of the remaining deficit as he demolished Cameron Barden, knocking in a 39-break in the process.

Frame three was cagey affair with the B team’s Owen Hughes just getting the better of Andy Garbett.

Andy Carson’s comfortable win over Gary Watson put the B side in total control before Eddie Mullard completed a good night’s work by knocking in a 32 break on his way to victory against Matt Smout.

St John’s A also progressed with their encounter with Alveley B more or less decided after the first two frames.

A good win for Kevin Hawkins, who beat Ken Walsh, set them on their way. Martin Lippitt’s enjoyed a run of 33 in defeating John Wright and establishing a 43-point advantage for his side.

Alveley rallied as Martin Coffey Snr and his son, Martin Jnr, both won. St John’s lead had been reduced to 13-points going into the final frame but Rob Powell saw them home with breaks of 31 and 35.

The St John’s B team joined their clubmates in the Challenge Cup last four after eliminating Alveley C.

As with the other three matches, the winners could be predicted after playing an early frame.

Alveley had a 42-point advantage, but that was virtually wiped out by an excellent performance from Mark Jones, who beat Bryan Oakley.

Wins from Mike Crawley, Mark Worsdell and Roy Dickenson made it four frame wins out of four for St John’s, who had a 19-point lead going into the final frame.

Beating Chris Jepson with some excellent potting, that included a 30-break, Jason Brown wrapped up an excellent win for St John’s.

Quarter-Final Match Results

Alveley C 392 (H’c 224), St John’s B 447 (H’c 182): B. Oakley 28, M. Jones 64; S. Coldecott 45, M. Crawley 51; B. Arnold 50, M. Worsdell 51; N. Jones 29, R. Dickenson 45; C. Jepson 18, J. Brown 54. Broseley B 404 (28), Broseley A 305 (161): N. Carson 63, B. Edwards 34; M. Brezwyn 103, C. Barden 3; O. Hughes 52, A. Garbett 50; A. Carson 87, G. Watson 36; E. Mullard 71, M. Smout 21.

Shifnal B 237 (70), Chelmarsh B 364 (Scr): M. Mancini 63, G. Smith 47; B. Jones 12, S. Thomas 102; C. Petford 21, P. Manning 86; T. Askew 20, C. Lewis 80, M. Judd 51, M. Rogers 49.