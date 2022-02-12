Ludlow fight back twice to earn point on the road

Picasa

Hosts Ludlow dominated the clash against Stourport seconds but their visitors struck early in each half with their only efforts on David Hughes’ goal.

In contrast the Stourport keeper was kept busy although Ludlow will be looking for an improvement in their finishing in order to make the most of their skilled attacking play.

Luke Matthews scored an early reply to Stourport’s opening goal, while Ben Crump picked up a rebound from an excellent Brendan Pratt shot in the second half to make it 2-2.

Ludlow’s second team continuing to make encouraging progress.

A strike from player/manager Simon Vickers earned them a 1-0 win away to a Wednesbury outfit who had beaten them heavily earlier in the season.

Ludlow Ladies were produced a ruthless display as they put nine goals without reply past Tenbury seconds.

Visiting Tenbury were forced to play with just nine players and without their regular keeper and Ludlow showed no mercy.

The table-toppers led 3-0 at half-time and then upped the tempo to add a further six goals after the break. Julie Chamberlain led the way with a hat-trick. Amelia Orchard (two), Georgie Morris, Tilly Braden, Helen Braden and Jyoti Kaur also netted.

Elsewere, Newport proved to be happy travellers once again as they boosted their push for glory in Midlands Eight North West by thrashing Sutton Coldfield sixths 8-2. Benji Howells and Alexander O’Keeffe led the victory charge with hat-tricks, with Ed Bushnell and Brad Cronwell also getting on the scoresheet.

Newport sit second in the standings, three points behind leaders Stone but with a game in hand.

Newport’s seconds made it back-to-back clean sheets with a 0-0 draw against Stafford fifths.

Their stand-out performer was 15-year-old keeper Vishy Sudarsan.

Whitchurch Ladies won and lost across a double game weekend – thrashing Crewe seconds 7-0 on the road before going down 3-0 at home to leaders Deeside second in Cheshire League Division Three.

Ellie Pearson led the way with a hat-trick against Crewe, while Lisa Sullivan, Cath Gresty, Holly Gilbert and India Freer were also on the mark.

Whitchurch seconds were 4-1 victors over Wilmslow fifths.

Bella Morris, Amelia Morris, Phoebe Jones and Jas Williams all added their names to the scoresheet in the victory.