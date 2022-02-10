Hodnet and Shrewsbury Juniors serve up table top thriller

A dramatic clash saw the sides share eight goals and the points with Hodnet maintaining their unbeaten record despite having keeper Byron Bingham sent off with just one minute on the clock.

Bingham was given his marching orders for a foul on Cameron Davies but then five minutes later the 10 men were in front through Dan Parker.

Juniors recovered and levelled things up on 20 minutes when Aaron Williams curled home a free-kick. But the hosts then found themselves trailing again when Parker teed up Connor Dunne for Hodnet’s second.

The goals continued to flow with Juniors going in at the break on level terms thanks to an effort from Jordan Davies.

Juniors then nosed in front on 70 minutes when Callum Routley turned well inside the six-yard box and fired home.

Hodnet refused to buckle with Nathan Brayford and Levi Hunter scoring inside seven minutes to put hem in sight of a stunning victory.

But there was still time for more drama as Ryan Mansell’s deflected effort earned Juniors a point right at the death. The result saw Hodnet maintain their 10-point lead over Juniors, who have three games in hand.

Morda moved level on points with Juniors following a 3-1 success at Shawbury united U23s.

Thomas Davies gave the hosts the lead but two goals from Danny Barton and one from Ben Thompson saw Morda to victory.

George Lees struck twice and Samuel Ray Rigby and Duane Upton once each as Dawley Town beat visiting Newport Town 4-0.

Gobowen Celtic staged a stunning comeback to grab a 4-4 draw at Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Up & Comers looked to be cruising after strikes from Ablay Sowe (two), Juan Finlow and Alex Herbert put them 4-0 up inside 25 minutes.

But Celtic rallied to draw level with Matthew Hardy netting the equaliser in stoppage time.

Ludlow beat Church Stretton Town 3-1 while Prees United hit the goal trail to run out 7-3 winners at Wem Town.

Division One leaders Broseley won 3-1 at Brown Clee – Matthew Bethell (two) and Luke Gain with the goals.

Madeley Sports are second following a 3-3 draw away to Saha Rovers.

A 90th-minute strike from Callum Higginson earned visiting Albrighton a 1-0 success against AFC Bridgnorth Development.