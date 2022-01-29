Celebrations for Chelmarsh in Bridgnorth Snooker League

Snooker

With a 3-2 lead from the first leg, league leaders Chelmarsh B were always going to be a hard nut for Broseley B to crack in the second leg of the shootout for silvereware.

Although Broseley’s Eddie Mullard and Andy Carson put up a good show during the first two frames, they could not come up with enough to stop Simon Thomas and Gary Smith from extending Chelmarsh’s advantage to 5-2.

Mick Brezwyn gave the home team brief hope by beating Mike Rogers in the third frame of the night, but then wins for Paul Manning and Chris Lewis who, respectively beat Pete Thompson and Nick Carson, confirmed Chelmarsh’s retention of the Cup. In the final frame, Carson recorded a 28 break, the highest of the night.

There was some success for the Broseley camp as their A side claimed the Second Division League Cup.

They replicated their first leg performance by again beating St John’s B 3-2 to claim the trophy.

But to some degree they could be considered as being a little fortunate. Broseley took the first three frames, which, of course, meant that there was no way back into the match for St John’s.

However, two of those frames were won on the final black. Matt Smout snatched the first, just managing to pip St John’s Ashley Preece and Andy Garbett repeated Smout’s performance, edging frame three when playing against Mark Worsdell.

Had one of those two frames gone in the hosts’ favour, the outcome of the match may have been quite different.

In between those frames, Neil Caswell beat Roy Dickenson. The final two frames were won by Jason Brown and Mike Crawley against Gary Watson and Brian Edwards respectively.

. But unfortunately, they were simply consolation wins for St. John’s. Broseley had already secured their well-deserved claim to the Cup.

Match Results