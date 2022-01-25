Notification Settings

Student Jack picks up Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do award

By Nick ElwellGrassrootsPublished:

Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do student Jack Milner has been named a very deserving winner of the club’s Student of the Year 2020/21 award.

Instructors Gary Plant and Anna Bradford praised Jack for his attitude and perseverance. He has continued with his training through periods of lower motivation and has particularly impressed with his attitude in the run up to the recent black belt grading where he became a 1st Dan. Plant said, “Jack had felt ready to grade a couple of times but I wanted to see a little bit more improvement first. This ‘delay’ can be difficult for younger students to take on board but Jack has shown a lot of patience, and has really come into his own lately. I’m really proud that he’s continued to try so hard after the point of getting his black belt too - he hasn’t viewed black belt as the end goal and is keen to continue his training”.

Pictured Gary Plant and Jack Milner

