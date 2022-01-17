Bridgnorth & District Snooker League heading for grand finale

The first legs of both the First Division and Second Division finals proved to be tight affairs with Chelmarsh B and Broseley A battling their way to a 3-2 leads.

In the top division showdown, Chelmarsh, who have yet to lose a match this season, overcame a strong fightback from old adversaries Broseley B to gain a slight advantage.

Gary Smith set Chelmarsh on their way with a convincing victory over Simon McLeod.

That lead was then doubled when Chris Lewis beat Andy Carson.

But Broseley came back into the match thanks to an impressive performance from Eddie Mullard, who brushed aside Mike Rogers, recording a 32-break in the process.

Pete Thompson then continued the fightback by bringing Broseley level with a hard fought win when against Paul Manning.

But, as has often been the case, anchor man Simon Thomas then stepped up to the plate to ensure Chelmarsh remain on track in their pursuit of retaining the trophy.

Thomas was in fine form as he put Nick Carson to the sword with the aid of a very impressive 65 break.

In the Second Division final, it was Broseley A that established a leg-one frame advantage against St John’s B.

Two hard fought wins from Matt Smout and Neil Caswell, against Mike Crawley and Mark Worsdell respectively, gave Broseley the early lead.

That was followed by two impressive performances from St John’s Ashley Preece and Jason Brown to square the match – Preece defeating Cameron Barden and Brown seeing off Brian Edwards.

And so, as was the case in the First Division match, it came down to the final frame.

Gary Watson, who has been in excellent form this season, provided Broseley with their slender ‘half-time’ lead by convincingly beating Mark Jones.

The second legs will be played on Tuesday, Januray 18.

Match Results

First Division – Chelmarsh B 3, Broseley B 2: G. Smith 71, S. McLeod 20; C. Lewis 64, A. Carson 41; M. Rogers 14, E. Mullard 91; P. Manning 30, P. Thompson 50; S. Thomas 80, N. Carson 8.