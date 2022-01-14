Dyer’s double blast helps fire Newport into top spot

Whitchurch hockey stock picture

A youthful Newport outfit pitched up at Bloxwich, knowing victory would send them back to the top of the table.

After soaking up the early pressure, Newport took the lead when a nicely-worked team move was finished off by Alex Dyer.

Bloxwich hit back to back level from a short corner, before Newport struck again. Ash Williams ran the length of the field before squaring to Ben Penter, who chipped the ball over the oncoming keeper.

Bloxwich levelled again but it was Newport who led at half-time after Dyer struck again.

Despite numerous attempts Newport could not extend their lead and the hosts capitalised to draw level for a third time. But Newport were not to be denied and, with just two minutes left, Penter found Williams, who received the ball on the turn outside of the box, took it round two defenders and slotted into the back of the net.

Ludlow started 2022 in impressive fashion as they ended their run of defeats on the road.

A 3-3 draw at promotion-chasing Solihull Blossomfield secured Ludlow’s first point on the road this season in Midland Hockey Division Four West.