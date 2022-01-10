Vaulters are hitting heights on national stage

Abigail Ward, Meghan Clarke and Sienna Harrison, with Isabelle Goffin at the front. Shropshire Vaulters 2021

That is what a group of girls from Shropshire are doing – and they have got so good at it they have brought home multiple national titles.

The Shropshire Vaulters – whose youngest member is just seven years old – practice every week at Little Ness, near Shrewsbury, and love their sport of equestrian vaulting.

Alice Goffin, a coach at the club and mother of British champion Isabelle, said: "I have never seen so much passion than when I do when she vaults – and it's the same for the other girls.

"The love is the helping with the horses, giving them that pat when they've learned a new trick.

"For some of them it is the adrenalin rush and it gives them something that other people don't have.

Shropshire Vaulters based at Little Ness near Shrewsbury have won several titles this year. In Picture L>R: Sienna Harrison 13 pictured on Houston the Irish Sports Horse.

"It gives them a real sense of security and sense of belief. It's an incredible sport.

"The horses are incredible at what they do too. Every horse could not do this job – they know when they've got little ones on them and take real care.

"It's just a really unique and thrilling sport and there's a great team spirit. The first thing they do is go up to the horse pat them, stroke them and tell them how brilliant they are."

The origins of equestrian vaulting can be traced back to Roman times, with the current Shropshire starlets performing tricks such as cartwheels, handstands and jumps.

They have perfected those incredible skills so much that during 2021 they placed on the podium at every competition they entered.

Shropshire Vaulters based at Little Ness near Shrewsbury have won several titles this year. In Picture L>R: Sienna Harrison 13, Isabelle Goffin 9 and Abi Ward 14 - Pictured with Houston the Irish Sports Horse.

Their successes include victories for nine-year-old Eira Thompson and 13-year-old Sienna Harrison at the Welsh Championships and an English Championship title for Meghan Clarke, 23, in the one star senior category.

They also earned a number of high placings and a title win at the British Championships by Isabelle Goffin when she was eight years old, while the club’s horse Houston has also won an award for achieving the highest score this year.

Four of the team’s members also travelled to Scotland for their national championships, taking away four first places despite having to borrow a horse from Rebecca Hewitt for that event – with Clarke, Harrison, Goffin and Abigail Ward taking home the prizes.

"They only had a few seconds to have a go on the horse," said Goffin. "All the girls were amazing.

"There's always an element of nervousness – you are working with animals and working with kids – but that just added in another element of stress.

"But we are very lucky that both times we've gone up to Scotland and won. We've used different horses both times and they've both been excellent."

Sam Davison, Nicola Long, Houston (the horse), Abigail Ward, Sienna Harrison and Isabelle Goffin. Shropshire Vaulters 2021

One new horse is being integrated into the group and another waiting in the wings for spring.

"Houston, who is an amazing horse, is 20 years old," said Goffin. "We want to keep him at the peak of fitness and health and not put loads of strain on him.

"The girls are moving up through the groups and need the horsepower to support them.

"People have misconceptions that these horse just go in circles, but they are really well looked after and live a varied life."

Shropshire Vaulters based at Little Ness near Shrewsbury have won several titles this year. In Picture L>R: Isabelle Goffin 9 pictured on Houston the Irish Sports Horse.

The club are on the lookout for sponsorship – particularly so the girls can afford team catsuits – while the club will be running its next 'have a go' session on... INSERT DATE.

No equipment is required, and those who turn up just have to be willing to listen and willing to try.