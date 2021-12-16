Wem earn huge win in thriler

Jamie Parry scores the opening goal..

And entertaining clash ended up 4-3 in the hosts' favour as they bagged their second win of the season.

Harry Astley and Greg Dakin shared the goalscoring duties for Wem as they both netted twice.

A lively start saw a first-minute opener from Dakin cancelled out four minutes later by a strike from Celtic's Samuel Nash.

Astley and Dakin them made it 3-1 before Louis Morris reduced the deficit five minutes before half-time.

A second strike from Astley extend Wem's lead before Richard Hardy set up a tense last 10 minutes with Celtic's third. But Wem saw the game out to claim a much-needed victory.

Jamie Parry was the star turn for Prees United as they bagged a useful win on the road.

Parry struck twice to help his side to a 3-0 success away to Shawbury under-23s.

Prees were in control by half-time after establishing a 2-0 lead. Parry set them on their way with a 14th minute opener, with Adam Hailes adding a second on the half-hour mark.