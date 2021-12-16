Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wem earn huge win in thriler

By Nick ElwellGrassrootsPublished:

Wem Town came out in top of a seven goal thriller with Gobowen Celtic to bag a welcome three points.

Jamie Parry scores the opening goal..
Jamie Parry scores the opening goal..

And entertaining clash ended up 4-3 in the hosts' favour as they bagged their second win of the season.

Harry Astley and Greg Dakin shared the goalscoring duties for Wem as they both netted twice.

A lively start saw a first-minute opener from Dakin cancelled out four minutes later by a strike from Celtic's Samuel Nash.

Astley and Dakin them made it 3-1 before Louis Morris reduced the deficit five minutes before half-time.

A second strike from Astley extend Wem's lead before Richard Hardy set up a tense last 10 minutes with Celtic's third. But Wem saw the game out to claim a much-needed victory.

Jamie Parry was the star turn for Prees United as they bagged a useful win on the road.

Parry struck twice to help his side to a 3-0 success away to Shawbury under-23s.

Prees were in control by half-time after establishing a 2-0 lead. Parry set them on their way with a 14th minute opener, with Adam Hailes adding a second on the half-hour mark.

Parry wrapped up the victory with his second of the day three minutes into the second half. The win lifted Prees up to ninth.

Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News