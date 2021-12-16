TF3 take charge of Telford Division One title race

TF3 take charge

They were 6-1 winners at a Ketley Dynamos side who began the weekend in second, but ended it eight points off the summit in third. Macauley Taylor was at the double for TF3, while Ross Jones, Dylan Glendinning, Troy Greer and James Saunders-Baker were also on target.

Donnington Sports leapfrogged Ketley Dynamos into second with a 3-0 victory over second-bottom Royal British Legion.

Lee Rogers, Shane Thomas and Jake Challoner scored for Donnington.

Station travelled to Market Drayton and took the spoils with a 4-2 win over hosts Sandbrook Vaults, for whom John Murphy bagged a brace.

Meanwhile, Railway United got the better of visitors Britannia with a 3-1 scoreline – Andy Spice scored Britannia’s goal.

With Madeley CC and Polonia Telford absent in Division Two, Apley United took the opportunity to climb above the leading pair and reach the summit with a 5-2 away win at AFC Wrekin.

Their single-point lead will be threatened by one and four games in hand respectively for Madeley and Polonia.

Fourth-placed Impact United enjoyed a 3-1 win at Travellers Joy (2021).

Elsewhere, Turf overcame visiting AFC Phez 4-1 and FC Queens picked up a fourth win of the season, scoring seven goals at home to a two-goal reply from visitors Bell & Bails.