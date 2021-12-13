Cycling stars enjoy their moment in the spotlight

Cycling awards

Riders converged from all points of the county to cheer on the winners as the awards gathering made a welcome return to the cycling calendar.

With a ceremony impossible in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, limitations on travel and engravers closed as non-essential businesses, the opportunity was taken to finally hand out the missing medals from last year, with the majority of competitions running in some contracted form when restrictions were lifted.

SCCA Chair Helen Tudor opened proceedings with a short speech welcoming riders, thanking Ellerdine Village Hall committee for their sterling support during 2021 as well as the organisers, supporters and helpers of a packed county programme which gives riders plenty to aim for.

The spirit of competition was clearly shown by Oswestry Paragon CC junior Jack Young, who was ecstatic to seal the Junior Hill Climb Trophy, winning a huge round of applause as he came forward, arms aloft to receive his prize.

Young really enjoyed his moment, which was richly deserved after hauling himself up nine of the 11 climbs in the Series in a determined effort to win gold.

The major women’s winner was Market Drayton CC’s Alison Dockey. She demonstrated her adaptability by taking home four trophies including the Women’s Best All Rounder and the Women’s Hill Climb Trophy – showing her ability at the longest and shortest distances – as well as being equally at home on the flat or uphill.

SCCA Private Member Victor Chetta also bagged four pieces of silverware, including the prized Cliff Ash Best All Rounder Trophy – which he regained after losing out in 2020 when a temporary shorter version of the competition was held due to Covid restrictions – and the Jack Parker 100 mile Trophy.

Chetta is undoubtedly the county’s long-distance specialist and is a multi-time winner of both and looked pleased to have these awards back in his possession.

Bridgnorth CC’s Tim Beardmore won the Friction Series for the first time. He took home the Shropshire Championship Shield, accompanied by the veterans’ equivalent and The President’s Trophy to round off a great season.

The biggest winner of the day, however, was Revolutions Racing’s Henri Bedford, who collected five trophies.

Bedford was already a talented junior when he started the season but has repeatedly improved with multiple personal bests, showing an ability to mix it with the overall field by pushing hard for numerous senior titles as well as those he won.

Team competitions were popular in 2021 with the UK ICT 2-Up Series seeing Emma Serjeant and Mark Hill retain the Mixed Team 2-Up Trophies.

Jenny Newton and Jane Chapman again helped themselves to the Women’s 2-Up title while there was a first-time Overall 2-Up win for Graeme Donnell and Andrew Lacon.

The keenest competition of the year, however, was in the Revolutions Racing Shropshire Championship 4-Up.

Wrekinsport CC’s Clare Cotterill, Helen Blake, Victoria Doran and Bethan Till won the Women’s 4-Up Trophy for the first time, while Nova Raiders recaptured the John Farr 4-Up Shield and also landed the county’s Top Club Award for the fifth year running.

SCCA secretary Dave Fletcher declared the season a success and is hoping for more of the same next year.

He said: “It’s been great to see so many riders engaged in friendly competition during 2021 and taking the county time trialling programme to their hearts.