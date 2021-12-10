Worfield celebrate a stunning year

After winning the Shropshire County League Premier Division title by over 70 points the first team gained promotion to the Birmingham League by dominating the play-offs.

The second team finished mid-table in Division One, the highest standard they have played at, while the thirds were runners up in Sunday Division One.

The women’s team had a rebuilding season and are looking to strengthen again for next year.

The club also picked up the Shropshire Cricket All Stars and Dynamos Club of the Year award for its junior programme while Theo Pickin was Shropshire Junior Player of the Year.

There was more success for the the first team with skipper Will Cook named as the league’s Fielder of the Year and also selected as captain of the Premier Division Team of the Season.

President Henry Phillips presented the trophies while Senior Clubman of the Year Charlie Fox-Davies provided a review of a stunning season.

Chairman David Cook said: “I don’t think anyone predicted what the first team were going to achieve this year. Everyone contributed and they simply got better and better as the season went on and fully deserve the chance to join the elite 24 teams in the region in 2022.

Cook was also delighted to see the club’s hard work with the junior section rewarded.