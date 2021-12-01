Notification Settings

Oswestry move clear of rivals at the top

By Nick Elwell

Oswestry extended their lead at the top of rugby union’s Midlands Four West (North) to seven points after a bonus-point victory at Birmingham Exiles.

Rugby (Nick Evans-Jones)
While Oswestry were triumphing 38-10 at the Exiles, second-placed Barton-Under-Needwood were slipping to an 18-14 defeat at home to Rugeley. And with Oswestry having dispatched Barton 15-0 a week earlier, they are now firmly in charge of the promotion race.

Brad Hughes – playing his first game for the first team this season – got the scoring under way with a penalty, the first three of 15 points he would score on a perfect day with the boot.

James Evans and Luke Beckett then scored the first two tries before a Craig Howell hat-trick secured the bonus point – meaning two late tries for the Exiles would prove to be mere consolation.

Market Drayton, who did not play, are fired up for a testing run of festive fixtures as they aim to put themselves firmly in the promotion hunt.

The Ravens host Yardley & District in Saturday and then face back-to-back games at home to leaders Oswestry and away to third-placed Rugeley.

Head coach George Armstrong said: “We have a run of three big games now with Oswestry and Rugeley to follow Yardley.

“If we could get positive results from these games it would be great and set us up nicely for the new year.”

Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley were handed a walkover against Five Ways Old Edwardians in Midlands Five West (South).

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

