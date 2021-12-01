Ludlow take aim at top four after big away victory

Old Halesonians are the visitors to The Linney as Ludlow aim to build on last weekend’s impressive away day success at Newbold on Avon.

A 43-12 success left Ludlow sitting three points behind fourth-placed Stratford, who face a tough clash away to second-placed Kenilworth on Saturday.

“We face Old Halesonians this weekend, they are a place below us and we are definitely looking make the gap bigger between us and the sides in the middle placings,” said head coach Mikey Jones. “We want to try to gain on Stratford, they are the side we are trying to pick off next, and get into that top four.”

Jones was delighted with last weekend’s victory, which was secured by tries from Tom Amphlett (two), Mark Williams, Joe Doyle, Charlie Doyle and James Yeomans, plus five conversions and a penalty from Jack Lines.

“Newbold is not the nicest of places to go and they are usual tough games there, so I was really pleased with the win,” said Jones. “The wind dictated much of the game. We opted to play with it in the first half in the hope of putting as many points on the board as possible and then backing our defence.

“We were 17-5 up at the break and I was a bit concerned that it was not enough. But we played a lot better second half. We played our style of rugby, whereas in the first half we used the wind a lot to try to get territory. A lot of our tries came from breakouts from our own 22.”

Elsewhere in Midlands One West, Whitchurch were beaten 17-10 at home by Wolverhampton.

Meanwhile, in Midlands Three West (North), Clee Hill lost 35-7 at home to Edwardians and Cleobury Mortimer were 30-17 winners at Eccleshall.