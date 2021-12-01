Bridgnorth aim to bounce back from a narrow defeat

North host Scunthorpe on Saturday and they will be eager to get back to winning ways having squandered the chance to claim an away day success at Sandbach last weekend.

The visitors were leading by a point with their hosts down to 13 and then 14 men for the final 20 minutes. But it was Sandbach who managed to defy the odds and secure a 27-25 success with a late penalty.

The game started with the remnants of Storm Arwen still evident and with North playing against the elements but with the slope in their favour.

The home side took the lead on 10 minutes after attacking the blind side of a scrum for a converted score that looked too easy in its execution.

Within five minutes Elliott Murphy had reduced the arrears with a penalty. Another penalty saw North kick for the corner and from the following catch and drive, Luis Evitt cleverly put Gareth Bladen in for a try.

Sandbach hit back with a penalty and then increased their lead with a converted try.

The hosts then saw a member of their back row sinbinned and the visitors took full advantage with with skipper Jonah Boyce going over for a try to make it 17-13.

North were also reduced to 14 men early in the second half when Callum Bradbury was shown a yellow card.

Sandbach cashed in to add a converted try. Jordan Burgess responded for North when he sprinted clear for a try before a penalty try and a red-card for Sandbach’s number six left the host trailing and down to 13. But they rallied to grab the win via a penalty and leave Bridgnorth heading home with two bonus points.

Meanwhile, Bob Adams is hoping a spying mission will reap rewards when Newport resume their Midlands Premier campaign on Saturday. Last weekend’s scheduled clash with Doncaster called off after the Yorkshire outfit were unable to travel due to the severe weather conditions.

So, with no game, director of rugby and head coach Adams headed across the border to run the rule over his side’s next two opponents, Dudley Kingswinford and Syston.

“Doncaster didn’t travel due to the weather conditions. We were disappointed because our ground was playable, but safety is paramount and we totally respect the decision,” said Adams.

“I looked at the fixtures and saw that our next two opponents, Dudley Kingswinford and Syston, were playing each other, so I went to DK to watch that game.

“I always like to see a video clips of our opponents before we play them so it was a good opportunity to go and see both of them in action.

“DK were quite physical, but I am confident that if we play how we want to then we will cause them problems. We have got the game to beat them.”

Newport will go into the DK clash sitting third in the table, three points behind leaders Bromsgrove and with a game in hand. But Adams isn’t paying too much attention to the standings.