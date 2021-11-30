John’s award brings the house down

John McIntear

John was nominated for a Grassroots Cricket Innovator Award for his work in championing his Sports Officiating from a Powered Wheelchair campaign.

Cricket Shropshire chairman Adrian Collins said: “John was a true inspiration. He served in the Royal Navy as an Aircraft Handler but left this role in 1978 because of his Type 1 diabetes and joined the Probation Service.He took up umpiring 15 years ago and was an active member of the Shropshire Association of Cricket Officials. He officiated many matches at a variety of age group levels as well as adult league fixtures.

“John was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in June 2018. Because of his illness, he became unable to stand for long periods. But not wanting to stop umpiring, John decided to find a way to get back in the middle again. He obtained a Powered Wheelchair through a significant fund-raising effort organised by the Royal British Legion and a GoFundMe campaign. In September 2020 he umpired once again from this chair.

“John’s aim was that all Sporting Associations should be encouraged to fund Powered Wheelchairs for disabled individuals. It was a vision that was debated in Parliament and has the backing of Minister of Sport, Nigel Huddleston MP. His tireless campaigning received local, regional and national coverage. With support from students at Telford College, he created a film – still available to view at www.sopw.org

“As John himself said: ‘In our modern society, where sport is inclusive and diverse for everyone, disability is no bar to participation.’”