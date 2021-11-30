Cricketing heroes take centre stage

The event was held at the Telfor Golf and Country Club and made a welcome return to the cricketing calendar after last year’s was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were dozens of awards handed out on the night – some recognising individual performances, while others rewarded those who have made sure the game in Shropshire has continued to grow and thrive despite the pandemic.

Lead officer Steve Reese said: “It has been a huge challenge for the game with the Covid-19 pandemic causing significant disruption. But there are some great stories to tell in the Shropshire cricket family.

“It was fantastic to see so many people at the event – both old faces and new – coming together to celebrate cricket in Shropshire.

“Also, huge thanks to Telford Golf and Country Club for staging the event – a new venue for us – and our sponsors such as Strategic Leisure and the Shropshire Star. We are indebted to them for their support.”

The Shropshire Girls’ Age Group awards.

Under 11s – Anna Hurford

Anna had a consistent season for the under 11s, both as a right-handed batter and bowler. Seam bowling is her strength and she bowls consistent lines challenging the batter at all times. Her willingness to learn and develop will stand her in good stead for the future.

Under 13s – Freya Jones

Freya is an opening bowler and has led the attack for the U13s with skill and consistency throughout the summer with many highlights along the way.

Her 5-9 off 4.5 overs was a particular highlight as it came against a very strong Staffordshire outfit when she completed a superb all-round performance with an aggressive 34 with the bat.

Another highlight was her hat-trick against Herefordshire. She also played an age group up in the U15s on a regular basis to a high standard.

U15s – Lauren Kenvyn

Lauren had a busy summer of cricket both for club and county.

As a player she showed that she can be a genuine all-rounder, contributing in all skill sets for the teams she represented during the season.

Still an Under 13 squad member, most of her county cricket was played in the Under 15 team where she became an integral part of its successful season.

She batted in the top order and scored four 50s at an average of just under 60 – this was on top her contributions in the field with 11 wickets and 10 catches.

She also managed to score a 50 in one of her appearances for the U18s.

To cap off a fantastic season, she has been selected in the Central Sparks EPP programme for 2022.

Under 18s – Caitlin Belcher

Caitlin is a coaches’ dream as her undoubted cricketing skills are supplemented by a professional attitude, never say die approach allied with willingness to learn and support her peers along the way.

She is a fast bowler and aggressive batter.

It has been her breakthrough year with the bat which saw her score her maiden fifty, a match winning 60 against Worcestershire, finishing off her Shropshire season with another match winning knock against Staffordshires when she peppered the car park in making 54 not out.

An excellent athlete and plays a number of sports to a very high level which shows in her all-round fielding.

She has been part of the Central Sparks Academy in 2021 with her progress being rewarded by being selected again for 2022.

Lauren Kenvyn was named the Girls’ Overall Player of the Year.

Look out next week for more award winners – starting with the Boys Age Group awards.

Winners

Girls’ Player of the year: Lauren Kenvyn; U11s: Anna Hurford; U15s: Lauren Kenvyn; U18s: Caitlin Belcher.

Boys’ Player of the year: Matthew Lamb; U11s: Will Parkinson Witte; U12s: Finley Jones; U13s: Thomas Jaques; U14s: Yumeth Athauda; U15s: William Jenkins; U18s: Matthew Lamb.

Disability Player of the year: Greg Lloyd.

Lifetime Achievement: Tym Fern; Lifetime Achievement runners-up: Simon Palmer and Heather Evans.

Heartbeat of the Club: Lou Smith.

Connecting Communities: Karyn Shimmons.

Inspired to Play: Alex Taylor.

Rising Star: Kate Brazier.

Game Changer: Luke Goring.

Unsung Hero: Lara Jones.

Growing the Game: Caitlin Perry.

Team of the Year: Wem.

Junior Development Club of the Year: Woore.

Women’s Softball Up and Coming Club of the Year: Willey.

Women’s Softball Trailblazers: Newport and Ellesmere.

Women & Girls Club of the Year: Pontesbury.

Women’s Softball Club of the Year: Albrighton; Women’s Softball Team of the Year: Beacon Belles.

Women’s Hardball Club of the Year: Wellington; Women’s Hardball Team of the Year: St Georges.

Outstanding Contribution – Services to Coaching: Alan Roberts.

Coach of the Year: Stuart Lammie.

Outstanding Services to Coach Education: Chris Dirkin.

Outstanding Service to Cricket: Peter Mitchell.

Outstanding Service to Cricket Officials: Clair Ecclestone.

Young Official of the Year: Holly Ecclestone.

Shropshire Star Awards

All Stars & Dynamos Club of the Year: Worfield; runners-up: Ellesmere and Broseley.

Women’s Softball Champion: Joy Ford.

The Gerry Gladwell Wicket-keeping Award: Oscar Cooke.